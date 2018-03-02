Blood drive requirements

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

The following are a few basic requirements that must be met in order to donate blood with the ASBP. In general, donors need to:

• Have not donated blood previously within the last eight weeks. • Weigh at least 110 pounds.

• Be at least 17 years of age.

• Have been feeling well for at least three days prior to donating.

• Be well hydrated and have eaten something prior to donating.

• Have picture ID and know when/where you have traveled.

• Be able to list the types of medications currently being taken.