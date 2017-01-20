Blending the old with the new: Military retirement system

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017

Military and Family Support Center

The 2017 Blended Retirement talks have started. Will you be affected? How do you know? Here are some key points from the Department of Defense (DoD) regarding the differences between the current “Legacy Retirement System” and the new “Blended Retirement System.”

Legacy Retirement System

Under the Legacy Retirement System, which we often call the “High-3 System,” the retired pay is based on an average of a service member’s highest three years of pay. Service members who complete at least 20 years of active military service are eligible to receive monthly retired pay, also known as defined annuity.

The retired service member receives monthly retired pay based on years of service and a percentage of a service members pay. The service member’s years of service are multiplied by two and a half percent to determine a percentage.

However, only 19 percent of active component service members today qualify for monthly retired pay, and only about 14 percent of our reserve and National Guard population. This means approximately 81 percent of active service members and up to 86 percent of reservists leave military service with no retirement.

Blended Retirement System

The new Blended Retirement System (BRS) combines the legacy 20-year military retirement system with a defined contribution plan, known as the Thrift Savings Plan or TSP.

The defined contribution component or TSP includes automatic one percent DoD contributions after 60-days and up to four percent additional matching contributions after two-years of service to the member’s TSP account when entering the military.

Military members in the “opt in” currently serving will receive DoD matching one percent and up to four percent additional DoD matching beginning the first pay period of election.

The new BRS will now ensure nearly 85 percent of military service members leave the service with retirement benefits.

The trade-off as we incorporate matching TSP contributions is that, under the BRS, the annuity is lowered. The formula for calculating retired pay will use a two percent multiplier for each year of service rather than two and a half percent under the legacy system.

BRS will provide retirement benefits to approximately 85 percent of the force, rather than the 19 percent who receive benefits under the legacy system.

“The new Blended Retirement Plan has the potential to be a good thing for many people serving in the military. Understanding the advantages and disadvantages and how it fits into your overall retirement strategy is critical in helping you make an informed decision,” said Ric Mesa, accredited financial counselor of Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

For questions or concerns, contact the MFSC finance team at 474-1999.