Biggest Little Airshow set for June 3, 4

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor’s remote control Biggest Little Airshow in Hawaii is back for its 10th year. The event will be held Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will be able to drive onto Ford Island for this event, or take the free shuttle from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Parking is free.

The airshow features remote control pilots and their giant-scale aircraft. Other attractions include open cockpits, hangar tours, restored World War II aircraft displays, and the return of “Snow Fields in June” for kids.

The two-day event will also static aircraft and full-size aircraft on display, “candy bombings” over Ford Island runway for kids, hands-on modeling stations, a kids zone with rides, food, drinks, retail, music, entertainment, and other activities. Hangar 79 will be open, providing access to see the museum’s aircraft exhibits, plus the B-17E Swamp Ghost and Nakajima Kate, in restoration.

This year’s event will also pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, a 1942 sea-and-air battle that was the decisive turning point of World War II in the Pacific.

Performances will include an epic Battle of Midway reenactment with dive bombers and fighter planes commemorating the 75th anniversary, a fleet of Japanese AM6 Zero Fighters that will reenact the Pearl Harbor attack, a USAF Thunder-bird Shooting Star jet formation flight, a Top Gun F14 and bent wing Corsair heritage flight, and a grand finale candy bomb drop performed by retired Air Force Gen. Ray John, Jr.

Biggest Little Airshow will welcome back Warbirds West, a team of pilots flying giant-scale remote controlled aircraft.

“This year is shaping up to be the biggest little airshow ever,” said Michael Fetyko, Warbirds West Team captain. “We will have Top Gun and Red Flag champion pilots from the mainland to perform dogfight reenactments, formation flying and aerobatic performances, sure to have the crowd on their feet. Pilots will pay tribute to the greatest generation with honorific storytelling accompanying exhilarating flight demonstrations.

“From vintage giant scale warbirds and jet powered aircraft flying at speeds approaching 200 mph to ‘head spinning’ aerobatic helicopter routines, this year’s Biggest Little Airshow is jam packed with action,” Fetyko said.

Visitors can also enjoy free tours of Hangar 79 and climb into the open cockpits of some of the museum’s classic aircraft. Hangar 79 still bears the bullet holes of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Inside, guests will see helicopters, fighter planes, and Lt. Ted Shealy’s Restoration Shop, the 1941 machine shop that is busy restoring the museum’s aircraft.

For more information, visit www.PacificAviationMuseum.org.