Big game by Kelsh leads JPJ over Hopper

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Zach Kelsh threw down 19 points and played a solid game down at the post to lead USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) to a 46-33 win over USS Hooper (DDG 70) March 10 in an Afloat Division intramural basketball matchup at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The win kept John Paul Jones in the hunt for the Afloat Division title with a record of 4-2, while Hopper fell to 1-1.

With no one else scoring in double figures in the entire game, Kelsh was undoubtedly the main reason why John Paul Jones was able to pull ahead and stay there for the win.

After John Paul Jones grabbed a five-point lead on a trey from Fire Control-man (Aegis) 1st Class Jared Borders, the team struggled to break beyond that barrier until just before halftime.

With a 1:20 remaining on the clock before the break, Kelsh breathed life back into the John Paul Jones’ attack by completing a breakaway with a two-handed, rim-rattling slam dunk that finally upped the team’s lead to seven at 19-12.

The teams traded baskets to finish out the first half, as John Paul Jones led by a score of 21-14 at intermission.

While Kelsh’s strong outburst on offense was a bright spot in the John Paul Jones attack, the team’s skintight defense is what seemed to be the main ingredient to its lead at halftime.

In the entire first half, the defense for John Paul Jones held Hopper to only three baskets, which were all scored by Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Anthony Averett.

“We’ve been running that zone all season,” Kelsh said about the team’s tight defense.

“We’ve figured out how to rotate and that really helped us. They were playing all five of them outside and we rotated really good. Luckily, they (Hopper) weren’t shooting that good.”

After picking up seven points in the first half, Kelsh really went to work in the second half.

Just coming off the break at halftime, Kelsh stood just beyond the arc and swished a trey that gave John Paul Jones their first double-digit lead at 24-14.

Although Hopper did attempt to make several runs throughout the second half, each time the team got closer, John Paul Jones would come away with a key bucket to keep its double-digit lead in tack.

Up by only seven at 32-25 with 9:52 remaining in the game, Borders stepped up to the top of the arc and knocked down a clutch trey that put the lead back up to 10 at 35-25.

Then again, with 6:25 on the clock and the lead down to nine points, Fireman Jeffrey Jones drove to the basket for a lay-up that made it 38-27.

As the lead dropped below 10 points one more time at 42-33, Kelsh finally put the game away for good with a basket-and-one that made it 45-33 at the 1:20 mark.

“We were just trying to keep the momentum going,” Kelsh said about how the team managed to pull away each time Hopper drew close.

“Seems like when we get up, we have a tendency to let off and people start coming back. So we just try to keep the foot on the gas and try to keep pushing.”

While Kelsh said that the season has been somewhat of a rollercoaster this year, he believes that a win over a tough team like Hopper just might be the proof that the team is ready to turn the corner.

“I hope so,” he said. “Every week, we got a different number of players, but we’re trying to keep the same momentum going every game. With the people we have, I think we have a really good shot. Hopefully, everyone shows up for the next couple of games.”