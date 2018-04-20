Best-selling children’s book author coming to JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Celebrations recognizing Month of the Military Child have been ongoing throughout April. Another unique event is happening next Wednesday that will appeal to the little ones, and maybe their parents as well.

Tish Rabe, a best-selling author of children’s books, will be hosting an entertaining, music-filled presentation at two locations on April 25. At 2:30 p.m. she will be at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library, then her second show takes place at Sharkey Theater at 5 p.m.

Rabe has written more than 160 books over the years, many for some of the most recognized names in children’s literature, including Sesame Street, Curious George, Blue’s Clues and many more. She also helped create Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat Learning Library.

In addition, Rabe has had several of her own stories reach out to young readers. Recently, her “Oh Say Can You Say Dinosaur” was on the Wall Street Journal’s best sellers list. Her visits to schools and libraries have won rave reviews across the country.

Both shows on April 25 are free to attend and are recommended for ages 6 and up. The show at the library will be smaller and more intimate due to the venue size. Sharkey Theater will be able to accommodate much more patrons due to the larger seating.

For updated information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.