Benefits of quitting tobacco

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 16, 2018

Naval Health Clinic Health Promotion and Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center

This year, the Great American Smokeout was observed Nov. 15. The American Cancer Society’s California Division held its first smokeout Nov. 18, 1976, encouraging smokers to quit for the day. The campaign continued every third Thursday of November. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention three in 10 U.S. military veterans used tobacco products between 2010 and 2015. However, the CDC also reported from 2005 to 2016, smoking has gone down from 20.9 percent of Americans to 15.5 percent.

The first day you quit:

• Within 20 minutes, your heart rate and blood pressure drop.

• Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal.

• Within 24 hours, your chance of a heart attack decreases.

The first year you quit:

• Within one month, your skin appearance improves.

• Within three months, your circulation and lung function is better.

• Within nine months, you will cough less and breathe easier.

After one year of quitting:

• After one year, your risk of coronary heart disease is cut in half.

• After five years, your risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus and bladder are cut in half. Additionally, your risk of cervical cancer and stroke return to normal.

• After 10 years, you are half as likely to die from lung cancer. Your risk of larynx or pancreatic cancer decreases.

• After 15 years, your risk of coronary heart disease is the same as a non-smoker’s.

Other benefits of quitting include:

• Wound healing improves

• Temperature of hands and feet return to normal

• Fatigue and shortness of breath decrease

• Reduced risk of bone fractures

• Smell and taste improve

• Reduced belly fat and lowered risk of diabetes

• Saving thousands of dollars in just a few years

Are you ready to quit tobacco? Talk to your health care provider, dental provider, or health promotion team member. Call Naval Health Clinic Hawaii tobacco cessation nurse at 471-2280. Use a web-based program or resource to help you quit such as https://tricare.mil/healthwelness/tobaccocessation/ucanquit2 or http://smokefree.gov/. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to be linked to your local state quit line for advice, resources or a counseling program.