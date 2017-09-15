Bellows Air Force Station centennial event set for Sept. 23

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017

Bellows Air Force Station in Waimanalo will hold its Centennial Ho‘olaule‘a from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

Admission is free. RSVP with Eventbrite and receive a free Bellows gift at check-in.

Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/bellows-centennial-hoolaulea-tickets-37771928856

The event will include entertainment, food trucks, rides for keiki and static displays.

Guests can enter to win prizes such as a Las Vegas trip, admission to Oahu attractions and a Bellows Air Force Station beach cabin three-night stay.

The event will feature entertainment by Halau Ho‘ola Wai ‘Olena O Waipao, Hana Hou from the U.S. Air Force Band Band of the Pacific—Hawaii, Dita Holifield’s Hillbilly House Band, Kapena and PeniDean.

Bellows Air Force Station special events are open to all Bellows guests and eligible patrons— active duty military, military retirees, reservists, National Guard, current/retired Department of Defense civilian employees with an authorized ID card, and their families and guests.

Events and information are subject to change. Chairs, beach towels, blankets, water, sunshade items no taller than 32-inches high are permitted. No tents, sun shades and any chairs taller than 32-inches high, coolers, outside food or beverages (except water), glass containers, weapons, blades, barbecues , pets and animals with the exception of a service animal, or drones will be allowed. All personnel and items are subject to search.

For more information, visit www.bellowsafs.com or call 253-1508.