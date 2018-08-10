Be safe by car, on foot this August

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 10, 2018

Compiled by Ho‘okele Staff

Pedestrian safety can be a hot topic now that school is back in session. During this time, many children will be out on the roads walking to school or riding with their parents.

To help support this, the state of Hawaii has designated August as Pedestrian Safety Month. This is the local observance’s ninth year.

“School days bring congestion,” reads a flier from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Safety Office. “The most important time for drivers to slow down and pay attention is when kids are present — especially before and after school.”

The City and County of Honolulu will host numerous outreach events this month to promote safety for pedestrians and drivers alike.

To read Gov. David Ige’s news release about the month, visit http://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2018/07/31/hdot-launches-9th-annual-statewide-pedestrian-safety-month/. For more information and a full calendar of outreach events this month, visit www.facebook.com/walkwisehawaii or https://hidot.hawaii.gov/walk-wise-hawaii/.

Safety tips are available in multiple locations online. Below are tips from several sources.

Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and Hawaii Tourism Authority:

• Walk on sidewalks when available. If a sidewalk is not available, walk facing oncoming traffic and as far to the side as is safely possible.

• Use crosswalks or the corner of an intersection.

• Jaywalking is against the law in Hawaii and carries a fine of $130.

• Watch for vehicles before you step off the curb.

• Make eye contact with drivers if you can, and look both ways as you cross.

• Don’t cross if the red hand on the pedestrian light is blinking.

Source: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org

Walk Wise Hawaii

• Never cross the street diagonally.

• Obey traffic signs and signals.

• Walk when crossing the street.

• Wear bright colors or reflective clothing between dusk and dawn

• Watch for vehicles backing out of driveways or parking stalls.

Source: Hawaii Department of Transportation

Drive Wise Hawaii

• Always be prepared to stop when approaching a crosswalk. Look for pedestrians walking in your direction.

• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Proceed when the pedestrian has safely passed your vehicle.

• Be aware that pedestrians may not be visible due to stopped vehicles on multilane streets.

• When driving between dusk and dawn, be wary of pedestrians wearing dark clothing.

• Always use your headlights.

Source: Hawaii Department of Transportation

Tips from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

• Pedestrians on base may not wear listening devices while running, jogging, walking, bicycling, skating or skateboarding on roads and streets on base. Listening devices include cellular hands-free devices, iPods and portable headphones or earphones. These devices are allowed, however, at certain locations on base, including “approved” jogging or walking trails, beach areas that are not near sidewalks or roadways and athletic field tracks.

• Cellphone use is not permissible on base while operating a motor vehicle unless parked or using a hands-free device.

• Do not wear listening devices (except for a hands-free cellular phone) while operating a motor vehicle. Source: JBPHH Instruction 5560.1

JBPHH Safety Office

• When driving your child to school, don’t double park as it blocks visibility for others. Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school.

• Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn.

• Stop and yield to pedestrians in a school zone when flashers are blinking.

• Never pass a vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians.

• Have children use reflective gear and/or flashlights.

• Never pass a school bus from behind.

• Stop if bus lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

• The area up to 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.

• Be alert as children can be unpredictable.

• When passing a bicyclist, proceed in the same direction slowly, leaving 3 feet between your car and the cyclist.

• Watch for bikes coming from driveways or behind parked cars

• Bicyclists must walk their bikes when using crosswalks

• Be cautious in school zones and residential neighborhoods Source: JBPHH Safety Office

In person information

Representatives will be available to military personnel at the following dates and locations:

• Aug. 13 – Schofield Barracks Main Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 20 – Fort Shafter Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 27 – Navy Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.