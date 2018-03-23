Battle of top division teams goes to Port Royal ‘B’

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho’okele

A game where two of the top teams square off can either be a thing of beauty, where all of the elements of the sport move with elegance and synchronicity, or it can be a drag out brawl, where teams fight for every inch of ground.

In the showdown for the top place in the Red Division between Pacific Command/Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/JIOC) and USS Port Royal (CG 73) “B” team, the game could be best described as a test of wills where Port Royal maintained enough composure to walk away with a 1-0 win on March 17 in an intramural soccer matchup at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The victory raised Port Royal to the top of the Red Division with a record of 3-1, while PACOM/JIOC fell to 2-1-1.

“It was a very good game,” said Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Harry Vargas, who kicked in the only goal of the game on a penalty kick. “It was definitely by far the toughest team that we’ve had. We were very lucky and fortunate to get them on that penalty, but they definitely had quite a few kicks on goals and it was a back-and-forth game.”

The game certainly had its controversies, as the hotly contested matchup boiled over in frustration at several key moments.

After both teams went into halftime without a goal, the first conflict erupted early in the second half, as a foul committed by PACOM/JIOC put Vargas on the line for a straight-away-penalty kick.

“We had a player make a run down the line and did a phenomenal job of staying with the ball in front of him,” Vargas said about the foul. “As he went down into the box, the other defender stepped out and tripped our player right in the box. He did it right in front of the referee and I think the referee made a great call. It wasn’t intentional. It was simply by accident.”

The play was held up for several minutes as PACOM/JIOC expressed their dispute over the call, but once play resumed, Vargas took the kick and placed it neatly in the right corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.

“I honestly had no strategy,” Vargas said about his approach to the penalty kick. “I just keep my thoughts to myself, cooled myself down, just simply stayed on the ball and pictured myself hitting the ball straight into the net.”

While Port Royal did a good job of staying cool after the penalty kick, PACOM/JIOC let their frustrations boil over and began a not-so-friendly dialog with the referee who made the call.

The back-and-forth conversion got testier as the game went along, but Port Royal stayed out of the tension by keeping focused on the game.

“It’s clearly up to every player, but I’m very fortunate to be on a team that can maintain their cool,” Vargas said. “It’s all up to the players. You can have the best captain in the world telling everyone to keep quiet, but it’s all up to the players themselves.”

Finally, with the game only minutes away from the end, another argument broke out between the PACOM/JIOC sideline and the official, which forced the referee to bring the game to a close.

While the game didn’t end the way Port Royal would have wanted, Vargas said that the team’s strong showing against a quality squad like PACOM/JIOC is a good indication of how good the “B” team can be.

“Within this league, the sky’s the limit,” he said. “We have a lot of talent at keeper, defense, midfield and even at the sidelines. Everything goes to them.”