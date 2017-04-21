Basketball camp to feature JBPHH players

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

If you missed out on a chance to see Lt. Mark Veazey and Sean Cad-dell play for the ABA professional team the Hawaii Swish, you’ve got another chance to see them, only this time as coaches.

Veazey and Caddell, who are both from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and played key roles on the Swish, will be among several other Swish players to coach in an upcoming basketball camp.

The camp, which will be held from June 6 to 10 at Manoa Recreation Center, is run and over-seen by Swish owner/ player Geremy Robinson, who is also a former player at University of Hawaii at Manoa.

According to Robinson, the camp will be five days of intense training and it will also include guest speakers and free giveaways.

“It will be fun,” Robinson said. “And I’ve actually seen players get better by the end of the camp.”

To register and for more information, including a complete bio of Robinson, visit the web site at www.ussportscamps.com.