Backcourt leads NHCH to runaway win over MDSU-1

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 28, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The Navy Health Clinic Honolulu (NHCH) backcourt tandem of Hospitalman Bradley Williams and Hospitalman Dennis Brown took care of the team’s scoring in a 63-29 rout of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 on the final day of the regular season, April 24. It was a Red Division game at Hickam Fitness Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The pair each reached the double-digit mark in the first half and then went for more in the second half. Williams shaked-and-baked for 21 points, while Brown tallied 33 to combine for 54 of the team’s total of 63 points.

NHCH finished the regular season with a solid 9-3 record, while MDSU-1 lost for the ninth time against two wins.

The next stop for NHCH is the playoffs, which will be held April 29-30 with the championship on May 1.

NHCH will square off against the 690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron (690 COS) in the first round on April 29, starting at 10 a.m. at JBPHH Fitness Center. The 690 COS also recorded a 9-3 mark in the White Division.

“We’re going to surprise a lot of people come championship weekend,” Brown said.

If Brown plays in the postseason like he did against MDSU-1, he could possibly be right about the team’s fortunes in the playoffs.

The game started off with Brown and Williams playing the role of a two-headed dragon that attacked MDSU from all angles.

Williams scored the first six points of the game, while Brown was a sure-handed accomplice in finishing off steals from his backcourt teammate.

“On the fast break, he (Williams) made sure that he was looking for me,” Brown said. “On the offensive set, he come down and do his thing.”

While the combo seemed to be having a field day on the court, the first big bomb came from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Wayne Day, who stepped back into the corner and hoisted a long shot for a trey.

The shot was the beginning of NHCH breaking open the contest.

The three-pointer gave the team a nine-point lead at 20-11.

A minute later, Williams sank two free throws in a row to give NHCH their first double-digit lead at 22-11.

With the pressure by Brown and Williams clicking on all cylinders in the first half, the players decided to stick with it after the break.

Brown said that as soon as the game started, he and Williams planned to attack MDSU-1.

“The game plan was run and gun, hit shots, and get back on defense,” Brown said. “We put pressure on the ball handler. We knew they couldn’t handle the ball as well as us. These guys were a lot bigger than us, so we knew that we had speed over them.”

Brown, who did most of the damage inside the lane in the first half, got warmed up from the perimeter and began hailing down shots from beyond the arc.

After nailing his first trey right out of the break, Brown locked down two more shots from long distance.

“I saw one go in and I just kept on firing,” he said. “It feels amazing.”

Brown’s second trey of the night topped off a 9-0 run that came with 16:00 on the clock that sealed the win.