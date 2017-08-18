Back to School safety tips

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 18, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

School days bring congestion: Yellow school buses…kids on bikes… hurried parents… The most important time for drivers to slow down and pay attention is when kids are present — especially before and after school.

Safety tips for sharing the road: If dropping off

• Don’t double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

• Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school

• Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

Sharing the road with young pedestrians

• Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn

• Stop and yield to pedestrians in a school zone when flashers are blinking

• Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

• Always use extreme caution to avoid striking pedestrians, no matter who has the right of way

Sharing the road with school buses

• Never pass a bus from behind

• Traffic must stop if the bus lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended

• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit

• Be alert; children are unpredictable and tend to ignore hazards and take risks

Sharing the road with bicyclists

• When passing a bicyclist, proceed in the same direction slowly, and leave three feet between your car and the cyclist

• Watch for bikes coming from driveways or behind parked cars

• Bicyclists are reminded that when utilizing a crosswalk they are required to dismount and walk the bike across

• Be extra vigilant in school zones and residential neighborhoods

Remember to safely share the roads with school buses, pedestrians and bicyclists, and provide children with the necessary knowledge to stay safe at school.