Avoid traffic delays

Ho'okele Staff | May 11, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Recent changes to security procedures have created delays for vehicles entering the gates of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

These changes, coupled with the impact of road maintenance and rail construction near the base, continue to frustrate drivers. Commuters must remember that these changes have been initiated primarily to protect people and property.

Drivers approaching all installation entry control points (ECPs) will now be directed to hold in place by the sentry.

While some gates have a white line or a stop sign, in any case, drivers must yield to the sentry’s directions to halt while the vehicle ahead is cleared to enter. Drivers will then be signaled to proceed forward by the sentry.

The intent of this change is to improve positive control and reactionary time, and to help keep bystanders out of a potential problem area if the sentry is faced with an incident or issue at the gate.

Joint Base Commander, Capt. Jeff Bernard, points out “JBPHH is taking what we consider to be reasonable measures to ensure the safety and security of the installation, to include the facilities and families.”

Important points to remember about base access:

• We anticipate continued delays in getting on base throughout the summer.

• In the near term delays will occur during upcoming changes of command for U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Pacific Command and related rehearsals.

• We also anticipate increased security and safety initiatives during RIMPAC.

• We encourage commands to stagger work shifts where possible.

• We will look for ways to streamline procedures while ensuring safety and security of people, assets and the installation.

When asked whether the new procedures were permanent changes, JBC continued. “We continuously evaluate actions taken against the measured response and we will modify or adjust as feasible to maximize the balance between security and base access, with an understanding that actions we take impact traffic outside of our gates.”

While the new procedures settle in the installation JBPHH security personnel asks everyone to drive safely and with aloha. Be courteous to other motorists and help sentries by always being aware of their surroundings and follow any instructions given by the sentries.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. To monitor JBPHH traffic updates and other information, continue to visit the JBPHH Facebook, www.facebook. com/JBPHH and Twitter @ JointBasePHH.

(Note: Gate hours will be subject to change based on security posture.)