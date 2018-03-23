Averett comes back strong to lead Hopper to win

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho’okele

Stop Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Anthony Averett and you’ve got a good chance of beating USS Hopper (DDG 70).

However, if Averett gets going, you’d better be prepared for a dogfight.

After recovering from an injury in Hopper’s second game of the season, a loss to USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), Averett was back on track and redeemed himself in a hard-fought 48-44 win over Pearl City Peninsula (PCP) March 17 in an Afloat Division intramural basketball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

The Hopper won for the second time this season against one defeat, while PCP fell a game under .500 at 2-3.

After scoring only 10 points in the Hopper’s only defeat of the season, Averett came out on fire against PCP to pour down a dozen points in the first half and another 11 in the second half for a total of 23 points.

Averett accumulated his points off a selection of shots that included three treys and a couple of impressive slam dunks.

“I definitely trust in my teammates to shoot and get everything ready, but if I need to create a shot, I love to do that,” Averett said. “It’s whatever we need. We usually talk about it beforehand and if they want me to take that shot, I’ll take it.”

Early on, it became clear that the team would need every one of Averett’s points, as both teams came out ready to battle.

PCP grabbed its first lead of the game on a trey by Yeoman 3rd Class Marcus Cunningham that made it 9-8 with 12:20 left on the clock before halftime.

Back the other way, Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Nikkilee Pack returned the favor with a trey of his own to put Hopper back in the lead at 11-9, and then Averett threw down back-to-back hoops to up the lead to 15-9.

The game seemed to be in control of Hopper after the team opened up a 27-20 lead at halftime and then an 11-point advantage in the second half, when Averett got a basket-andone to make it 35-24 with 15:36 remaining in the game.

Instead, PCP made a run and managed to take the lead with just under three minutes to go.

Down by a point, Averett got the ball back in his hands and decided to carry the game on his shoulders.

A basket by the 6-foot-4-inch forward put Hopper back out in front at 43-42, and then with 2:32 left on the clock, Averett returned downcourt and swished a three-point shot from the top of the circle that put Hopper in front by four points at 46-42.

“There’s always going to be pressure,” Averett said. “But that’s the shot I work on, that’s the shot I practice, transition threes, pull-up threes, whatever I can do to keep my team in a good position.”

The final trey by Averett might have been the dagger in the hearts of PCP, as Hopper was able to hold on to the four-point advantage until the clock ran out.

“It’s definitely a pride thing,” Averett said about Hopper’s hard-fought effort that pulled out the win. “When you’re playing for your command, you’ve got to represent the Hopper. Any team that comes out there, whether it be PCP or Port Royal, we’ve just got to show them what the Hopper is all about.”

Averett said that while he believes that Hopper still needs to work on its defense, he believes that the team will get better as the season heads for the playoffs.

“This isn’t even the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “We haven’t even started practicing yet. Right now, everything is just the flow of the game and ball movement. We’ve got a lot to work on, but the end goal is the whole thing.”