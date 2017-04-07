Author to speak April 10

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

NOAA and Navy Region Hawaii will host a leadership and professional development opportunity with geobiologist and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Hope Jahren on April 10 at the NOAA Inouye Regional Center Auditorium at Ford Island from noon to 2 p.m.

Jahren is the author of the book “Lab Girl” (Alfred A. Knopf, 2016), which is part autobiography, part science essays. The book explores many themes, including self-awareness and self-acceptance.

The event is open to NOAA employees, Department of Defense CAC holders with base access, and their guests.

For more information, call 473-1173. Please RSVP at http://evite.me/jttYDHwRy6. Space is limited.