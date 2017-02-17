ATG MIDPAC receives environmental award

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

CTTC Derek Craver

Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific Public Affairs

The Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific (ATG MIDPAC) Sailors’ contributions were recognized during the 2017 Good Neighbor and Environmental Hero Award Ceremony at the Mission Memorial Auditorium in Honolulu, Feb. 8.

The ceremony included a traditional Hawaiian blessing, hula performances, brief remarks from Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and award presentations.

Caldwell displayed appreciation and gave encouragement through his remarks to the environmental heroes.

“I want to thank each and every one of you, don’t stop, and find more heroes,” he said.

Ross Sasamura, director and chief engineer of the Department of Facility Maintenance, presented the award to Damage Control -man Chief Petty Officer Christopher Tornay, who received the award on behalf of ATG MIDPAC. Tornay was assigned as ATG MIDPAC’s community service coordinator.

The ceremony recognized a total of 50 awardees that represented more than 30,000 volunteers who were directly responsible for the removal of more than 40 tons of trash from the island of Oahu’s rivers and streams.

The Awardees Included individuals, organizations, government agencies and businesses recognized for providing personnel, organizational support or displaying environmentally responsible business practices.

Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Baby Wakefield, who spearheaded ATG MIDPAC’s 2016 efforts, coordinated the caretaking of the Pearl Harbor Bike Path and the city block surrounding the mouth of the Kalauao stream which empties into the eastern loch of Pearl Harbor.

Wakefield explained her command’s position and why this means so much to her.

“Our command is very supportive and dedicated in making a commitment to helping the City and County of Honolulu with the clean water program…(these programs) help improve our life, our future, and our Aina,” Wakefield said.

ATG MIDPAC’s mission is to provide safe and effective training to the Pacific Fleet and Coast Guard ships. Command members assist commanders in assessing ships’ training readiness, and provide training necessary to meet basic training standards.

