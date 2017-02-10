ASMC Aloha Chapter to provide scholarships

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 10, 2017

Mary Garcia

Scholarship Chair

The American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) Aloha Chapter is again providing college scholarships to Hawaii high school students who are furthering their education.

College scholarships will be awarded to graduating Hawaii high school seniors entering a field of study related to financial/resource management (business administration, economics, public administration, computer science or operations research related to financial management, accounting or finance).

Applicants do not need to be affiliated with ASMC or the federal government. Applications are due March 9, 2017. The application form and submission requirements can be found at the chapter website: http://chapters. asmconline.org/aloha/awards-4/.

For more information, email mary.c.garcia@navy.mill or call 473-8000 ext. 6320.