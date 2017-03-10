Art exhibition to showcase instructors’ work

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Arts and Crafts Center will host an art exhibition of artists Charis Derry’s and Dennis Mc-Geary’s original paintings and sculptures. The exhibition will be in the Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center Gallery from March 16 through May 31. A free opening reception with appetizers served will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 16.

Derry and McGeary are class instructors at the Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center, and conduct the popular Paint and Sip events that take place every Wednesday evening at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. They lead patrons step-by-step through a weekly feature painting, which will be completed that night. The customers then get to take their painting home as their personal artwork. Food and beverages are available for purchase during the event.

“They are very active in the local art community and we are privileged to have them teach this program as well as many other classes here at the Arts and Crafts Center,” said Donna Sommer, Arts and Crafts Center director.

Both artists will be at the opening reception to discuss their art and classes, and answer questions. Attendees can expect to see a variety of acrylic and oil paintings, mixed media and sculptures in the exhibition.



“An art opening at our gallery is always a fun, festive, free occasion, and the art is fresh and new. The Arts and Crafts Center strives to foster a creative environment,” Sommer said.

For more information on the art exhibition, opening reception or Paint and Sip events, call 448-9907 or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

MWR Marketing photos