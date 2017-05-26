Armed Forces Hawaii Futbol Club wins MISO Championship

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Ever since the Armed Forces Hawaii Futbol Club (AFHFC) got together three years ago, the club has made quite an impact in competition both locally and nationwide.

In the team’s short history, they have already captured two runners up rankings in the Defenders Cup Tournament, which is the military’s version of the World Cup. On May 21, AFHFC added to their ever-growing list of awards by winning the 2017 Major Island Soccer Organization Division II Championship by beating the Honolulu Soccer Club Bulls Jr., 2-0, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Stadium.

Co-team captain Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Luis Zamora was a key player on both team’s goals.

Zamora chipped in with an assist on the first goal of the game and then came back early in the second half to score a goal of his own for the final margin of victory.

“We worked really hard this whole season,” Zamora said. “To come out on top here in the last game means the world to us.”

The hotly contested game between two very evenly matched teams was a stalemate for most of the first half, as neither squad could secure a lead for the first 41 minutes of play.

With time winding down to halftime, AFHFC moved the ball deep into Bulls territory, as Zamora swept to the goal from the left wing.

The Bulls defense made a nice recovery to cut off Zamora, but as the defense collapsed on him, Zamora shuffled a quick pass back to the top of the box to Army Sgt. Victor Sanchez.

The ball settled right into Sanchez’s wheelhouse, where he calmly reared back and launched a shot past the goalkeeper and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

“I saw that I had a one-on-one situation, but my angle wasn’t right,” Zamora said. “I picked up my head and I saw him (Sanchez) coming into the middle. I decided to pass to him and luckily, we got a goal out of it. It definitely gave us an advantage going into the second half because now they would have to play catch up.”

Sanchez said that because he has played with Zamora for a few years, he knew what he was thinking before Zamora even made the pass.

“We’ve been training for a while, so we know each other,” Sanchez said. “I’m glad I was there at the right moment. I just wanted to score and do it for my team.”

While it took almost the entire first half to come up with a goal, AFHFC wasted little time picking up the second goal in the second half.

After about three minutes into the second half, AFHFC started a fast break at midfield, with the ball moving from the left to the middle of field and into the control of Sgt. Ramin Ott.

As the Bulls defense converged to stop the ball, Ott made a nice pass to a wide-open Zamora, who finished off a one-onone against the goalkeeper with a clean shot to the net and a 2-0 advantage.

“Ott did a great job of drawing the defenders there,” Zamora said. “I called him out, he saw the open space and I just took advantage.”

Up with a 2-0 lead and 40 minutes left to play, AFHFC handed over duties to the team’s defense, which preserved the win with a shutdown effort.

Especially tough was the play of AFHFC goalkeeper Senior Airman Ryan Barrantes, who was being heralded as the game’s most valuable player by many in attendance.

“Our defense played a big important role,” Zamora said. “Obviously, Ryan did a nice job of shutting them down from minute one.”

While Zamora said that he would love to take this team into the upcoming Defenders Cup, he said that he would be losing quite a few players before that time comes up again this year.

In the meantime, he said it’s back to rebuilding and the team is looking for a few new players to keep the club’s winning tradition going strong.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of players who are leaving,” Zamora said. “That’s the bad thing about being a military team. So, right now, we’re doing tryouts to get players for the summer league and building a team for the Defenders Cup.”

For more information, contact Zamora or Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jay Reynard at armedforceshawaiifc@gmail.com.