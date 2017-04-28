April – May Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 28, 2017

BIKE PATH CLEANUP APRIL 29 — In celebration of Earth Month, a Pearl Harbor Bike Path cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers should meet at Neal Blaisdell Park to help pick up debris. The event is hosted by the City and County of Honolulu in partnership with the Navy, Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific and the Environmental Outreach Office. Volunteers need to meet at the park at 7:30 a.m. to sign in and turn in their waiver form. Volunteers should dress to get dirty, and wear closed-toed shoes and sunscreen. Volunteers need to be 12 years of age or older to participate in the event. Minors need to bring a parentor guardian-signed waiver. FMI: email MAC Dan Mayer at Daniel.mayer@navy.mil.



VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

TODAY — A Honolulu Community Action Program volunteer opportunity will be held at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St. in Honolulu. It consists of helping distribute food for a low-income housing area. Participants should wear closed toed shoes and comfortable clothing. FMI: UT1 Franklyn Vasquez at franklyn.vasquez@navy.mil or alyssa. crowder@navy.mil

LUAPELE PEDESTRIAN GATE CLOSURE

APRIL 29 — The Luapele pedestrian gate at Makalapa Compound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. due to scheduled construction. No pedestrian access will be allowed at this time.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

MAY 1 — A class called Parents: Your Teens and Dating will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to provide parents with information to help guide their teen in building positive dating relationships and keeping the teen safe. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING

MAY 2 — Sponsor training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed to give the new sponsor information, resources and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TIME MANAGEMENT

MAY 2 — A time management class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can acquire skills to make better choices about time management and achieve their goals. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

MAY 2 — A class on work and personal life balance will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class will focus on strategies to create realistic expectations and challenge negative thinking patterns. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT

MAY 3 — A class on conflict management will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This class is designed to help people manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CFS FORUM

MAY 4 — A command financial specialist (CFS) forum will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Guest speakers will provide up-to-date information on financial issues and trends. Command master chiefs and career counselors are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENT, CHILD COMMUNICATION

MAY 4 — A class on parent and child communication will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Techniques suitable for each age group of children will be discussed. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

MAY 5 — A class on stress management will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WEST LOCH REMEMBRANCE

MAY 21 — A West Loch Internees Celebration of Life and Memory will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). The ceremony commemorates the West Loch Disaster that occurred in 1944 and claimed 163 lives. The event will be hosted by the African American Diversity Cultural Center Hawaii.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

MAY 27 — A free special outdoor presentation of the animated movie “Sing!” for the family will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) lower parking lot. The event will include light refreshments and food for purchase. The event is for authorized patrons, who can bring their blankets and beach chairs to this event. Free tickets to the event can be picked up at the NEX mall aloha center. FMI: 423-3287 or email Stephanie.Lau@nexweb.org.