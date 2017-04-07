Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

APRIL 8 — Breakfast with the Easter bunny will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange food court lanai. The cost for children is $12, and for adults is $8. The event is for authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3287 or email stephanie.lau@nexweb.org.

YMCA HEALTHY KIDS DAY APRIL 8 —

YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2017 will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bishop Museum in Honolulu. Admission is free for kamaaina and military families with valid ID and includes entry to all of Bishop Museum’s exhibits, Planetarium and Science Center. The Polynesian Voyaging Society and Department of Natural Land and Resources and other environmental agencies will be offering activities along with the launch of the www.ConservationConnections.org website. Free tickets are available online in advance to save time at www.ymcahonolulu.org.

STRESS MANAGEMENT CLASS

APRIL 10 — A stress management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

APRIL 10 — A class titled “Parents: Your Teens and Dating” will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to provide participants with information to help guide their teen in building positive dating relationships and keeping their teen safe. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM APRIL 10 — A class on the Blended Retirement System will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is an overview of the system benefits. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAPR EXERCISE APRIL 10 — The Joint Base

Pearl Harbor-Hickam Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Office/Chaplain Corps/ Diversity Action Committee will present an interactive exercise focusing on the differences between reporting options within the SAPR program. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Ford Island Conference Center. The exercise is called “Can I Tell You? And What Happens If I Tell You?” FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RESUME WRITING CLASSES APRIL 11 —

A class on navigating USAJOBS and federal resumes will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. In addition, a class on writing resumes for civilian jobs will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. Registration is highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a job announcement that you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

APRIL 11, 12 — The two-day Million Dollar Sailor/Airman class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about proper budgeting techniques and all aspects of finances. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PURE PRAXIS APRIL 11, 12 — Department

of the Navy Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office sponsored events called Pure Praxis will be held at 9:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. each day at Sharkey Theater. Pure Praxis is designed to be a highly enjoyable, interactive and informative presentation by professional actors utilizing improvisational theater to address sexual assault. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PUPPET SHOW APRIL 12 — A puppet show

will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. The event is a partnership between the library and Military and Family Support Center in recognition of April as the Month of the Military Child. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PCS WORKSHOPAPRIL 13 — A workshop

called Smooth Move will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The workshop features speakers from several departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

APRIL 13 — A suicide prevention awareness workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AHUA REEF CLEANUP APRIL 13 — Naval

Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii (NAVFAC Hawaii) will hold a cleanup event from 9 a.m. to noon at Ahua Reef. Volunteers can help restore a native Hawaiian wetland by removing invasive weeds, cleaning up trash and creating habitat for native plants and birds. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and bring sun block, water, a hat, gloves and snacks. Expect to get wet and muddy, so boots and long sleeves/pants are recommended. FMI: Corrina Carnes at 471-0378 or email Corrina.carnes.ctr@ navy.mil) or contact Aurelia Gonzales at 471-0378 or email Aureliag@hawaii.edu.

PASSOVER, EASTER EVENTS APRIL 14, 15, 16 — Passover and Easter religious events have been announced at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. On April 14 at 7:30 p.m., a Jewish Shabbat Pesach Service will be held at Aloha Jewish Chapel at Joint Base. On April 14 at 5 p.m., a Protestant Good Friday Service will be held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. On April 14 at 7 p.m., a Catholic Good Friday Service will be held at Hickam Chapel Center. On April 15 at 7 p.m., a Catholic Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass will be held at the Hickam Chapel Center. On April 16 at 6:30 a.m., a Protestant Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Battleship Missouri Memorial. FMI: email ITCS Carrie Allen at carrie.allen@navy.mil.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Beauty and the Beast

This is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 7

7:00 PM BEFORE I FALL (PG-13)

SATURDAY — APRIL 8

2:30 PM ROCK DOG (PG)

4:30 PM KONG: SKULL ISLAND (3-D) (PG-13)

7:00 PM LOGAN (R)

SUNDAY — APRIL 9

2:30 PM KONG: SKULL ISLAND (PG-13)

5:00 PM THE GREAT WALL (PG-13)

7:10 PM THE SHACK (PG-13)

THURSDAY — APRIL 13

7:00 PM LOGAN (R)

TODAY — APRIL 7

7:00 PM LOGAN (R)

SATURDAY — APRIL 8

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

6:00 PM LOGAN (R)

SUNDAY — APRIL 9

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

THURSDAY — APRIL 13

7:00 PM THE SHACK (PG-13)