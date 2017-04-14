April Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 14, 2017

APRIL 15 — A free Easter egg hunt will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The event will also include an Easter story, balloon twisting, cookie decorating, flower pot planting, crafts, games and food. FMI: 473-3971.

CIAC FORUM

TODAY — A Command Individual Augmentee Coordinator (CIAC) forum will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. CIACs will meet to receive information assisting Individual Augmentee Sailors and their families. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PASSOVER, EASTER EVENTS

APRIL 14, 15, 16 — Passover and Easter religious events have been announced at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Today, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., a Jewish Shabbat Pesach Service will be held at Aloha Jewish Chapel at Joint Base. Today, April 14 at 5 p.m., a Protestant Good Friday Service will be held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. Today, April 14 at 7 p.m., a Catholic Good Friday Service will be held at Hickam Chapel Center. On April 15 at 7 p.m., a Catholic Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass will be held at the Hickam Chapel Center. On April 16 at 6:30 a.m., a Protestant Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Battleship Missouri Memorial. FMI: email ITCS Carrie Allen at carrie.allen@navy.mil.

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

APRIL 17 — Suicide prevention awareness training will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WORK AND PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

APRIL 18 — A class on balancing work and personal life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

APRIL 18-19 — The Million Dollar Sailor/ Airman two-day class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about all aspects of budgeting, finances and investment. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EARTH DAY MEAL

APRIL 19 — A special meal in celebration of Earth Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Silver Dolphin Bistro. The meal is open to all active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. The cost is $5.55. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

APRIL 19 — A class on presenting yourself as the best job candidate, interview styles and more will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS

APRIL 19 — A class for new and soon-tobe parents, or those who are thinking about becoming parents, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AIR FORCE SPOUSE

APRIL 20 — “Air Force Spouse 101: Heartlink” will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The program is for new Air Force spouses, those who are about to become one, or those who still have questions about the Air Force way of life. A complimentary lunch will be served. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EFMP COMMAND POC TRAINING

APRIL 20 — Training for newly designated Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) points of contact will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Contact the EFMP liaison for more information. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN CLASS

APRIL 20 — A class on the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The TSP is a retirement savings and investment plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EARTH DAY EVENT

APRIL 21 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX), Joint Base and other Earth Day partners will welcome all authorized patrons to join in “thinking green” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NEX mall second floor. There will be eco-friendly demonstrations, information booths about creating a greener future, Earth Day kids’ games and earth-friendly products. FMI: 423-3274.

SUPERHERO MOVIE

APRIL 22 — The superhero movie “The Incredibles” will be shown at 10 a.m. at Sharkey Theater. Families are invited to dress up in superhero costumes and join the movie presentation and parade to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. Tickets are required. Please contact Military and Family Support Center at 474-1999 for your free tickets.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

CHiPs

A rookie officer is teamed with a hardened pro at the California Highway Patrol, though the newbie soon learns his partner is really an undercover Fed investigating a heist that may involve some crooked cops.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 14

7:00 PM Beauty and the Beast (3-D) (PG)

SATURDAY — APRIL 15

2:30 PM Beauty and the Beast (PG)

5:00 PM Before I Fall (PG-13)

7:10 PM The Shack (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 16

2:30 PM Kong: Skull Island (3-D) (PG-13)

5:00 PM Beauty and the Beast (3-D) (PG)

7:30 PM CHiPs (R)

TODAY — APRIL 14

7:00 PM Kong: Skull Island (PG-13)

SATURDAY — APRIL 15

3:00 PM Beauty and the Beast (PG)

6:30 PM Kong: Skull Island (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 16

3:00 PM Beauty and the Beast (PG)

THURSDAY — APRIL 20

7:00 PM Kong: Skull Island (PG-13)

(PG-13)(PG-13)