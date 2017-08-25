Anniversary of end of WWII set for Sept. 2

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 25, 2017

Battleship Missouri Memorial Association

The Battleship Missouri Memorial invites the public to attend a free special ceremony at 9:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 aboard the ship’s fantail, commemorating 72 years of peace between the U.S. and Japan and the end of World War II. Guests should be seated by 8:45 a.m.

The commemoration honors the heroism, valor and sacrifices of the Greatest Generation, who against unimaginable odds upheld American freedom.

It all culminated on Sept. 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, where Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Adm. Chester Nimitz and representatives of the Allied Powers accepted Imperial Japan’s formal surrender and marked the official end to the global conflict.

Keynote speaker Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, will present an address also honoring the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, a hard-fought, Marine-led offensive against the Axis Powers.

The firefight to secure this strategic locale in the Solomon Islands lasted six months and set the tone for the series of victories that eventually laid the foundations for peace in the Pacific and the eventual surrender aboard the Mighty Mo, America’s last battleship.

Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, will also join the ceremony as a distinguished guest speaker. Murray Clay, managing partner of Ulupono Initiative, and Michael Carr, president and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, will also present remarks.

Aloha attire is required for the event. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service for the ceremony will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information, call 1-877-644-4896 or visit USSMissouri.org.