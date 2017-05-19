America’s Kids Run set for May 20

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

• AMERICA’S KIDS RUN 2017 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 20 at the Earhart Track on the Hickam side of Joint Base. The deadline to sign up is today. This event is open to ages 5 to 13 and check-in is between 8 to 9 a.m. Participants can register online at www.americaskidsrun.com. Parents are welcome to run along with their kids at no charge. For run times and more information, visit greatlifehawaii.com or contact Youth Sports at 473-0789.

• ARMED FORCES DAY special offer will be held all day May 20 at Restaurant 604. Active duty and retired military with a valid military ID will get 15 percent off of their bill on this day (food only). This offer is good all day. Patrons can choose from brunch, or come for lunch and dinner menus.

• FREE POLICE DOG DEMONSTRATION with Spyder will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 20 at the Joint Base Library in recognition of Armed Forces Day and Police Week. For more information, call 449-8299.

• ARMED FORCES DAY will be held during lunch and dinner hours May 20 at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. All armed services members get a complimentary dessert with a purchase of a meal.

• ADVANCE SCREENING OF “MEGAN LEAVEY” will begin at 3 p.m. May 20 at Sharkey Theater. This event is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. The ticket booth and doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Active duty may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. The movie is rated PG-13. For more information, call 473-2651.

• FREE MOVIE NIGHT will begin at 6 p.m. May 26 at Pool 2. The pool will stay open until 9 p.m. and “Finding Dory” will be shown. For more information, call 260-9736.

• LEARN TO SURF AT HICKAM HARBOR will begin at 9 a.m. May 27 at the Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. The Hickam Harbor instructors will familiarize participants with technique, gear, etiquette, and methods on how to surf. The class starts out on land, then transitions to the water near shore. Participants need to be proficient in swimming and can do so without a lifejacket. The cost is $30, and the deadline to sign up is May 25. For more information, call 449-5215.

• YOUTH SUMMER SPORTS REGISTRATIONS for BMX/skateboard, youth sports baseball and softball and parkour camp will end on May 31. Registration will be available online through Child and Youth Programs Online Services and will remain open through the deadline or until spaces are filled, whichever comes first. Participants need to have current registration on file at the Youth Sports office. For the full schedule and costs, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.