Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017

Amelia Earhart receives a bouquet in the cockpit of her plane after landing at Oakland Field, California, on Jan. 12, 1935 following her record-breaking flight from Oahu to California. She was the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland, a feat that took place 82 years ago this month.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii State Department of Transportation