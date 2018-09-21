Alpha Warrior coming to JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 21, 2018

Victoria D’Andrea-Roy

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

“No mud. No miles. No mercy.”

That is how the Alpha Warrior course is described on its Facebook.

Alpha Warrior is a unique type of fitness training. The organization works with the military and civilians to provide challenging, modern ways to achieve fitness through obstacles and mental endurance.

The organization will be bringing the specialized Battle Rig to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center from Oct. 3-5. The rig is quite large at 27 feet long, 12 feet wide and 12.5 feet tall. It has various obstacles to challenge competitors, such as; cliffhangers, hanging rings and the devil steps.

This free, three-day event consists of many activities, including a meet and greet with celebrity coaches, a course tutorial and an actual competition day for adults. The first day of the event will be for those qualified to engage in a command fitness leader or physical training leader certification course, which will allow them to utilize the rig for future command exercises.

On the second day, the celebrity coaches will be holding a course tutorial day to provide guidance and tips for participants. Competition day will be Oct. 5 for individual and adult teams.

As explained on the Alpha Warrior Facebook page, “Alpha Warrior obstacles are designed to challenge every muscle in the human body while testing one’s athletic ability, both mentally and physically. Alpha Warrior is a course that is “completed by many, but conquered by few.”

“The goal of bringing the Alpha Warrior Battle Rig to JBPHH is to enhance the physical and mental abilities through functional fitness for individuals and teams,” said Dawn Pierce, the director of Hickam Memorial Fitness Center.

“This event gives athletes an opportunity to compete in a higher level of competition than our regular offerings and provides great entertainment for spectators.”

Pierce added that a great feature of the competition day is the kid’s course (ages 4-12 years old) that will be added for fun.

“The youth rig really appeals to the true ‘superhero’ inside all of our children,” she explained. “It is challenging enough to test their athleticism, yet designed for all to conquer a good portion of the obstacle.”

The Battle Rig can be intimidating. However, the event being a few weeks away gives potential participants the chance to prepare for this fitness challenge. JBPHH Morale, Welfare and Recreation is assisting with those efforts by offering a series of four preparation and tutorial courses for rig hopefuls.

“We hope this will give those interested in competing an opportunity to gain a better understanding on how grip strength, core strength and use of body weight as a fitness tool will help to get through the Battle Rig course,” Pierce said.

Sign-up is encouraged, although walk-ins will be taken on a space-available basis. For more information on the course date and times, visit https://jbphh.great-lifehawaii.com.