All-Military Surf Classic brings personnel together on the water

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 30, 2017

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara A. Molle

Public Affairs Specialist 14th Coast Guard District

The sun was shining and surf was up for the 11th annual All-Military Surf Classic held at White Plains Beach at Kalaeloa on Oahu, June 10.

Presented by Morale, Welfare and Recreation Hawaii, the event was open to active duty and retired military and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel, retirees, and their families.

For the second year in a row, crewmembers from the Coast Guard 14th District showed a strong presence by winning the top branch award and placing well in numerous categories including first place in three others.

The surf classic included four different divisions for personnel to enter such as DoD short-board, DoD longboard, active duty military/ shortboard and active duty military/longboard.

“We’re incredibly thankful to MWR and the contest sponsors who gave us the opportunity to bring personnel from Coast Guard units all over Hawaii together to compete as a team” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Cooper, command duty officer at the Coast Guard 14th District. “We hope even more active duty participants can join us next year to make the competition more challenging!”

While surfing is a fun activity for both young and old, it also has deep roots in Hawaiian culture. Duke Kahanamoku, known as the father of modern surfing, popularized the sport in the early 1900s.

Kahanamoku was a true waterman as he was a surfer, Olympic swimmer, and lifeguard. He even helped rescue the lives of 12 people from a 40-foot fishing boat off the California coast in 1925.

“Being out on the water is a big part of many of our lives whether it’s serving in the Coast Guard or surfing,” Cooper said. “If it wasn’t for Duke, we might not have been here today to enjoy this incredible pastime. It’s also special knowing that although we don’t have a direct connection with him, we are still connected in our passion and respect for the sea.”