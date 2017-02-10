All-military bowling tryouts to begin next week

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 10, 2017

• Free golf clinics will begin at 1 p.m. tomorrow at Mamala Bay Golf Course. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Bottom fishing at Hickam Harbor will begin at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at MWR Outdoor Recreation-Hickam Harbor. The trip includes gear, bait, guides and the boat. Participants can bring a snack and some drinks. The cost is $30, and the deadline to sign up is today. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Navy all-military bowling tryouts will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 and 15 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. Participants will bowl four games each day, eight games total. The top six men and top four women will advance into the Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament in April. The tryouts are open to all active-duty Navy personnel. The cost is $18 per day, and the deadline to sign up is today. To sign up, call the bowling program director at 473-2651.

• “Valentines Are For Bowling Lovers” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of the base. Patrons can purchase one game of bowling and get the second one at no cost. For more information, call 473-2574.

• Air Force all-military bowling tryouts will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 and 16 at the bowling center on the Hickam side of Joint Base. Participants can bowl four games each day, and eight games total. The top six men and top four women will advance into the Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament in April. The tryouts are open to all active-duty Air Force personnel. The cost is $18 per day, and the deadline to sign up is today. To sign up, call the bowling program director at 473-2651.

• Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band free concert will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Freedom Tower. Patrons can bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and their sponsored guests. No glass bottles, video or audio recorders, tents or barbecues are authorized. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Free police dog demonstration with Spyder will begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can celebrate Dog Training Education Month, by watching a police dog demonstration by Spyder and his owner/ handler Bob. For more information, call 449-8299.

• MWR Super Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at Richardson Field. All military affiliates are eligible to reserve a 10-foot-by-10-foot space (unfurnished, no electricity). Applications are available at www.greatlifehawaii.com or at the Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT)-Fleet Store office. Parking is available at Rainbow Bay Marina and overflow parking is at Aloha Stadium for minimal cost. No pets are authorized at the event or on the field. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 473-0792.

• Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will begin at 8 a.m. Feb 18 at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center-Fleet Store. This is a short paddle out to one of Hawaii’s landmark locations. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch or snacks and plenty of water. The cost is $25, and the deadline to sign up is Feb. 16. This trip is considered moderate to strenuous in level of difficulty. For more information, call 473-1198.

• 10 Investment Tips for Military will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) Pearl Harbor. The Securities Exchange Commission will be on-site to cover investment options, overview of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs as well as strategies for smart investing, tips to help avoid fraud and creating an investment plan. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

• Introduction to Saving and Investing will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. March 3 at MFSC Hickam. The Securities Exchange Commission will be on-site to cover ways to manage debt and increase your credit score. They will also provide strategies for smart saving and investing, tips to help avoid fraud and creating an investment plan. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule.