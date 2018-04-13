Alcohol Awareness Month: Drink smart, ‘keep what you’ve earned’

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 13, 2018

Chief of Naval Personnel Public Affairs

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, a national observance promoting ways to maintain healthy drinking habits. Navy Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention’s (NADAP) Keep What You’ve Earned Campaign has resources to help Sailors take proactive steps to drink responsibly.

“April is a great time for Sailors and their families to check in with their drinking,” said Dorice Favorite, NADAP Director. “Drinking responsibly doesn’t have to mean avoiding alcohol altogether. It’s taking conscious steps to stay safe, like planning ahead, knowing your limit and finding a safe ride home.”

Pier Pressure is the Keep What You’ve Earned Campaign’s mobile application that enables Sailors to take these steps, combining real-life tools with gamification to encourage a responsible drinking environment, while celebrating Sailors’ achievements in their Navy careers.

“Pier Pressure has been popular among Sailors and we constantly seek their feedback to improve the app’s function and user experience,” Favorite said. “We recently added access to Uber, Lyft and local cab searches in the app’s Safe Ride Home resource, and a calorie counter that not only estimates what’s in your cocktail or beer, but how many push-ups it may take to burn off those calories.”

The app’s latest release includes other Sailor-requested enhancements, like renaming the “tools” option on the home screen to “resources” so that key features can be easily located. In addition to the Safe Ride Home access, the calorie counter and alcohol estimator, the resources section includes a quick and anonymous self-check to help gauge drinking habits and engage the right resources if a person has concerns about their drinking. The app can also push periodic smart drinking tips to users on the go to help them keep what they’ve earned.

Pier Pressure is not the only tool that the campaign offers to promote a culture of responsible drinking. Other new or updated products include the costs of a driving under the influence (DUI) poster, illustrating potential short-term and long-term impacts.

Keep What You’ve Earned has resonated with Sailors and contributed to a consistent decline in alcohol-related incidents because it’s designed from their point-of-view.

Starting this month, Sailors have the opportunity to share their responsible drinking story, what motivates them to keep what they’ve earned, or highlight the ways that their command is encouraging healthy behaviors for a chance to be featured in future campaign products.

For a chance to have their story shared, Sailors can submit a short description including name, rate/ rank, command and location to MILL_NADAP@Navy.mil, subject: A Day in the Life. NADAP will review all submissions and contact those that may be considered for future campaign products.