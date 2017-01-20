Air Force opens new Hawaii recruiting station

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017

Story and photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz

Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam Public Affairs

More than 20 people recited the Oath of Enlistment and entered the delayed entry program during the opening of the Air Force’s newest recruiting station in Aiea, Jan. 17.

The recruiting station, led by members of the 369th Recruiting Squadron Aiea Hub, is responsible for the Air Force Recruiting Command’s largest area of responsibility, covering more than 1.2 million square miles including areas such as Hawaii, the Philippines, Saipan, Guam, South Korea and Cambodia.

Although it is only January, the 369th Recruiting Squadron has already confirmed 118 new enlistment contracts and has shipped 119 new Airmen to basic training.

“Only around 30-percent of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for military service,” said Lt. Col. Scott Fleming, 369th Recruiting Squadron commander. “Less than one half of one-percent make that commitment to serve.”

One of those individuals who swore in Tuesday is Arasi Lemapu Suani, 19, who has hopes of becoming an aircraft mechanic.

“I am joining the Air Force because I wish to serve my country and acquire skills and traits that will help me do well in life,” he said. “I feel the Air Force is the best branch of service and the best option to assist in my goals.”

Arasi said while he is sure about his long-term plans for the future, he said that he is slightly concerned about the short-term events which will unfold when he arrives at Lackland Air Force Base.

“I am a little anxious about basic training, but the recruiters here have answered hundreds of questions from me and have been nothing but great,” Suani said. “I cannot wait to graduate basic training so I can serve beside great men and women like the Airmen I have had the pleasure of meeting so far.”

Suani and more than 20 others swore to defend the Constitution of the United States that morning, and entered the delayed entry program.

During his speech, Air Force Recruiting Service commander Major Gen. Garrett Harencak said some of the young men and women who swore in that morning could be a command chief master sergeant, one could be the next chief of staff of the Air Force, and some could serve their four years, and leave as a more well-rounded person.

He said regardless of what happens in their careers, they are now Airmen, and are now brothers and sisters in arms.

“Thank you all for being here to celebrate this grand opening and thank you to our future Airmen who will be taking the Oath of Enlistment today,” Fleming said. “Whether they serve four years or 20, we’re going to take care of them, train them, make them part of our team — and return them to you even better than they are today.”