AAFES to give out patches for kids

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018

AAFES Public Affairs

To celebrate the start of a new school year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting military children for their service and sacrifice with giveaways and in-store events July 28.

The exchanges, to include Hickam Exchange, are offering a military brat patch, available for free while supplies last at select main stores worldwide. Stripes Alterations coupons, will allow kids to have the patch sewn on a personal item. The patch honors the selfless spirit of warfighters’ children.

“A new school year is a perfect time to recognize the important role of military children.” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange wants to help kids see their value as they get ready to go back to school, and these patches help accomplish that.”

Kids who wear or bring their patch to participating exchange restaurants July 28 will receive a free treat as well. Treats vary by location and may come in the form of a side, fountain drink, dessert or other item. Offer is valid July 28 only.

Soldiers and Airmen can visit the community page on Shop-MyExchange. com for more information on event times and locations participating in back to -school events. Shoppers can find their nearest exchange by visiting shopmy-exchange.com/exchange-stores.