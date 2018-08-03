AAFES assists AER, AFAF

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 03, 2018

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Exchange is making it easy for shoppers to help service members and military families in need during the second of three “Give and Get Back” donation periods.

From Aug. 1-5, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can donate to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF).

Both funds provide emergency assistance, sponsor educational programs and offer community programs that improve the quality of life for service members and their families.

During the donation period, for every $5 donated at the register, shoppers will receive a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase at the exchange.

This is the second year the Department of Defense’s largest retailer has partnered with the military support funds.

The first donation period in May brought in more than $136,000 for the funds, which provide emergency assistance, sponsor educational programs and offer community programs that improve the quality of life for service members and their families.

In just this first donation period, Exchange shoppers donated more than half of last year’s total of $258,000.

This year, the exchange is increasing the number of donation periods from two to three.

In addition, shoppers can donate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

“The (JBPHH) Exchange is honored once again to support these two vitally important organizations,” said Exchange General Manager Chris Holifield.

“We know how much Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund means to our warfighters and their families during difficult times.”

There is no limit to the number of coupons shoppers can earn, and the coupons can be redeemed in stores or online at shopmyexchange.com.