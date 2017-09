Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017

Leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Navy Region Hawaii, along with members from Federal Fire Department Hawaii, salute during the Sept. 11, 2001 commemoration ceremony, held Sept. 11, 2017. The event, which took place at the Federal Fire headquarters building, was held in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the attacks of 9/11.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz