A hale for the keiki – A home for the children

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 15, 2018

Stefanie Gutierrez

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

Na Kama Kai has a new home at Pokai Bay, also known as Neneu, thanks to the U.S. Army Garrison, who oversees the Pililaau Army Recreation Center.

The U.S. Army now permits Na Kama Kai to occupy the Harvey House to enhance the health, safety and enjoyment of the military and the Waianae community.

Halau Na Kama Kai at Harvey House is a vibrant source of mentor-ship and kuleana-based ocean education.

“Our mission is to empower our youth through ocean education, through culture, ocean safety, and to make them respect their community and themselves,” said Na Kama Kai CEO and founder Duane DeSoto.

“It’s important that we empower our babies, our success is about where our babies end up as adults.”

Na Kama Kai will staff the facility and offer a wide range of ocean-based and Hawaiian cultural activities to further its mission and develop future stewards of the kai (ocean) and ‘aina (land).

The programs, a portion of which will be reserved solely for military families, will connect the keiki (children) of Hawaii with the kai (sea) to nurture a deep sense of aloha and kuleana (responsibility) for their natural environment and themselves.

“The stars began to align for this vision one year ago, and this is such a special, special location,” said Col. Stephen Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, referencing the area’s history as a place for learning traditional values and practices.

“It’s very fitting today as we partner with NaKama Kai that they too will use this location as a place of learning.”

Built on a foundation of Hawaiian values, culture and environmental education, Na Kama Kai’s programs are designed to increase youth awareness of ocean safety while instilling personal responsibility for the environment stewardship.

Programing includes: ocean safety instruction and preparedness; voyaging and wayfinding; conservation awareness and environmental preservation; contemporary Hawaiian wahi pana (history and story) and practices (arts and education).

Additional programming includes healthy food choice; alternative learning; lifeguard, life-saving and CPR classes; and ocean recreation activities and lessons such as surfboard shaping, wa‘a (outrigger canoeing) surfing, kahoe (stand-up paddling), surf lessons and canoe sailing.

“Na Kama Kai understands the immense value of the ocean environment, its vast resources and its relationship to the land,” DeSoto said.

“Our motto, “keiki aloha kai aloha” (beloved child, beloved sea), is a constant reminder of our kuleana to our youth and our island home. A heartfelt mahalo to the U.S. Army for sharing in our vision and this akuleana.”

ABOUT NA KAMA KAI

Founded in 2008, Na Kama Kai is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth by creating, conducting and supporting ocean-based programs. Every year, Na Kama Kai reaches thousands of children ages 2 to 18 and describes itself as the only program in the state of Hawaii to offer free youth ocean safety education to address one of the leading causes of death for youth – drowning.

NA KAMA KAI’S OCEAN CLINICS

Pre-registration for the July 9 event begins on Sunday June 24 at 7 p.m. The Ocean Safety and Conservation Awareness Clinics offer five different start times: 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. All clinics are free.

The organization can accommodate 10 to 15 pre-registered children and five walk-ons for each time slot. A waitlist will be enabled once all of the pre-registration time-slots are filled.

Sign-ups are for the upcoming clinic only. Pre-registration is not required, but guarantees your child a spot. Make sure your child is well fed and hydrated before the clinic. There will be many ocean sports and activities out in the sun. To volunteer for an ocean clinic, download and fill out the PDF form at https://nakamakai.org/volunteer/. Email the completed form to info@nakamakai.org or bring with you on the day of the clinic.