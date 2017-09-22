A day in ‘Wonderland’ for Kids

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 22, 2017

Story and photos by Gaea Armour

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

More than 300 children were celebrated at this year’s Boys and Girls Clubs Day for Kids Sept. 16 at the Hickam School Age Center Kids Sports Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

The JBPHH Child and Youth Programs (CYP) organized an “Alice in Wonderland” themed event with imaginative activities, games, music, and food for all the boys and girls in attendance.

Free activities included a giant chess board game, beanbag toss, croquet, make-your-own tea cup sets, an inflatable maze, tea party and movie screening of “Alice in Wonderland,” along with free books and DVD giveaways.

Many dressed up as the Queen of Hearts, Alice, Mad Hatters, Cheshire Cats and King of Hearts to participate in the costume contest. Most attendees also took the opportunity to have their pictures taken and show off their costumes at the free photo booth.

This year’s successful event was another collaboration between all CYP programs with the Youth Sports department as the lead. Day for Kids is celebrated each year in September and open to all military and Department of Defense civilian families. For more upcoming family events, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.