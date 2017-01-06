8th TSC All-Hands Brief South set for Jan. 19

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 06, 2017

The 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC) will hold an All-Hands Brief South Jan. 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Richardson Theater, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

The event is open to all 8th TSC Oahu South Soldiers and civilians. Families are invited.

The event will include a celebration of 8th TSC accomplishments and a question-and-answer session with the commanding general, Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson. Base access is required.

For more information, call 438-0896/1049.