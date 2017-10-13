647th FSS picks up steam to trounce 15 CPTS

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho’okele

The last time Tech. Sgt. Jason Price stepped onto the field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam he was carrying the intramural flag football’s championship trophy to complete a spectacular run for the 647th Force Support Squadron (647 FSS) that included two undefeated seasons and back-to-back titles.

Back after a year, Price is at the helm once again and things are beginning to look pretty good for the 647 FSS flag football squad.

On Oct. 10, the 647 FSS fell behind early in the game to the 15th Comptroller Squadron (15 CPTS), but as he has done in the past, Price rallied the team to earn a convincing 33-20 victory in a Gold Division showdown at Earhart Field.

Down by a score of 7-0, the 647 FSS went on to outscore the 15 CPTS, 33-13, to win their fourth game against one defeat.

“If we all stay on the same page and practice, we’ll be good enough to make it (playoffs),” Price said about the new edition of the 647 FSS. “I’m not saying championship yet. We still have some things to work on, like fundamentally. But I think with the young kids, if we get those guys inspired, we’ve got a good enough team to make a run.”

The team’s first drive for a touchdown revealed a few hic-cups that would need to be addressed in future practices.

After falling behind, Price immediately led the 647 FSS to the red zone at the 20, but back-to-back penalties put the ball back on the 30.

After a pass interference call on the 15 CPTS moved the ball up to the 19, the 647 FSS were called for their third false-start infraction in four plays.

“We had a couple of new guys come out to the game who never practiced,” Price said about the penalties. “Our pre-snap reads, we have to get used to that.”

However, on third and goal from the 15 CPTS 13-yard line, Price still got the team to the end zone on a toss to Senior Airman Joel Sanchez, who made the catch and split the defense down the middle for the score.

With the game tied at 7-7 at halftime, the 647 FSS came in the second half and drove 65 yards to take their first lead of the game.

The big play came on the 31-yard line. Price rolled to his left and pitched the ball back to Department of Defense civilian Gary Williams, who grabbed the toss and ran down the left sideline all the way to the house.

“The defense kept rushing from the right,’ Price said. “So I just motioned Gary to the left. It was wide open.”

The 15 CPTS came right back to tie the score at 14-14, when 1st Lt. Taylor Hanley received a short pass from quarterback Tech. Sgt. Micha Vickers, cut his way through the defense and broke into the open to complete a 70-yard catch-and-run to the end zone.

The next two series, however, would decide the outcome of the game.

First, Price touched off a 38-yard drive with a one-yard plunge into the end zone, and then, while on defense, military family member 17-year-old Robert Garrison made a pick six that extended the lead to 26-14.

A touchdown on a pass from Vickers to Tech. Sgt. Willie Hogan drew the 15 CPTS back to within six at 26-20, but on the 647 FSS final possession Price threw a bomb over the top and into the hands of Garrison for the final score.

After the win, Price said that it feels pretty good to be back playing football in Hawaii.

While he said he isn’t at full speed just yet, he should be there in time for the playoffs.

“For me personally, I’m pretty out of shape,” he said. “I haven’t run the ball much, but I think I’ll be in midseason form sooner or later.”