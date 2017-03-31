647th CES tops undefeated season with championship

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

For the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) Bulls, it was mission accomplished.

Stating early in the season that it was title or bust, the Bulls finished off the regular season with a perfect record and then swept through the playoffs to win the Over 30 White Division championship on March 28. They captured a 62-44 win over Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

Even on a night where the Bulls went without star forwards Staff Sgt. Labronze Paden and Staff Sgt. Corey Doss, the 647 CES downed Last Run, 77-56 in the semifinal, before fighting off a very physical DPAA squad to wrap it all up.

It was an iron man performance for the Bulls, who played both games with only five players.

‘I guess we wanted it more,” said Staff Sgt. Elvis Shaw as he held up the championship trophy. “We played hard and played our game and after halftime, kept it going.”

Led by Shaw and Staff Sgt. Brian Sanders, the Bulls pulled away from both teams in the second half.

Shaw tallied 34 points in the first game and 30 in the title showdown against DPAA.

A good portion of his points came via the long ball, as Shaw put on a show from beyond the three-point arc by knocking down eight in the first game and four in the second.

“My teammates were talking to me the whole down time,” Shaw said. “I just didn’t want to let them down.”

Meanwhile, Saunders controlled the tempo at point guard and contributed 18 in the first game and 12 more in game two.

“This is the first one (championship) in my whole career,” Sanders said. “I’ve got chill bumps all over my body. I’m happy.”

For Shaw, the night started out slow in the semifinal game against 15th Maintenance Group (15 MXG), but just before the buzzer sounded to end the first half, Shaw sank a ball from deep in the left corner.

The shot seemed to have awakened Shaw from his shooting slumber, as he began on a roll that lasted through the semifinal and into the title matchup.

In the second half against the 15 MXG, Shaw tore up the net with a spectacular performance from the perimeter by connecting on six treys, with most of them coming from NBA range.

He continued the hot streak against DPAA, when he opened up by scoring the Bulls’ first 10 points and 12 out of their first 14.

“I was just playing off of my teammates,” Shaw said. “They had confidence in me and I couldn’t let them down. They was giving me the ball and I was open.”

The 647 CES got their first 10-point lead over DPAA on a twofor-two from the line by Staff Sgt. Roy Jackson at the 7:30 mark in the first half.

The momentum carried into the second half, as the Bulls built up a 16-point lead, but back came DPAA.

A drive and hoop by Capt. John Duncan cut the lead down to eight with 9:55 remaining on the clock.

However, a basket-and-one by Jackson put the lead back into double digits and the Bulls retook control of the game.

Besides the 30 by Shaw and 12 by Saunders, the Bulls got strong support for their three other players in the championship final.

Jackson and Staff Sgt. Dejuan Coulter finished with seven points apiece, while Master Sgt. Brent Jordan added six.

“We talked to each other and said we needed it,” Saunders said. “It’s the last game. We just got to pull together for the team. We did it for each other. These last three games, it was all heart.”

Already loaded with one title in their back pocket, the Bulls, who are battling for the regular season championship in the Blue Division, are now focused on becoming the first squadron to claim two intramural basketball championships in one season.

“Now that we got that taste, we want that second one,” Saunders said.