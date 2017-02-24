647th CES reach century mark to stay undefeated

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Hookele

There was no magic in the air or any sense that something spectacular was about to happen, but for those in attendance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Fitness Center on Feb. 21, to watch the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) Bulls tackle the D-Leaguers in an above 30 division intramural basketball game, they were treated to a rare event.

For one of the extremely few times in intramural hoops at JBPHH, the Bulls broke through the century mark in storming past the D-Leaguers, 103-70, to improve their overall divisional record to a perfect 4-0.

While the team scored 83 points earlier in the season and has yet to be held to under 60 points, no one expected the triple-digit finale, except for the players on the Bulls squad.

“Before the game, we said that we were going to try to get 120,” said Staff Sgt. Corey Doss. “At the half, we had 60, so all we had to do was get 60 more, but we got a little cold.”

During the entire game, Doss was rarely cold, as the shooting forward pulled up to tickle the twine time after time.

When it was all over, Doss had poured in 50 points with 36 of them coming off of a dozen long-range bombs from beyond the three-point arch.

Doss was so hot from the perimeter that very few of his field goals touched anything but the net.

“Everything I was throwing up was going in,” said Doss, who admitted that he might have scored 50 points in a game during his younger years. “I wasn’t even looking at the rim. I was just throwing it up. I was feeling it.”

On a night like this, Doss wasn’t the only player feeling it, as the Bulls threw down 21 three-point baskets for the game.

Staff Sgt. Elvis Shaw got the show rolling, when his fourth trey of the game opened up the first double-digit lead for the Bulls at 23-13.

Back-to-back treys by Doss made it 29-15 at the 9:32 mark and the lead ballooned past the 30-point barrier, when Staff Sgt. Brian Sanders scored inside the paint to make it 60-29.

In the second half, the hot shooting by Doss continued, as he counted two more treys in a row to make it 71-39.

As the points continued to mount up for Doss, he became so confident of his shot that, on a few occasions, he pulled up at the arch from a three-on-one fast break to swish through a basket.

Doss explained that having played with many of his team-mates before, made it easy for him to find the open shot and take it without any defenders around him.

“I played with Elvis overseas in a previous tournament and I play with Labronze (Staff Sgt. Labronze Paden) every day,” Doss pointed out. “So we’ve all been playing together for awhile.”

Because the Bulls have toyed with the century mark before, this may not be the first and last time that the team does it this season.

With their transition game running on all cylinders, Doss said that he and his teammates needed to work on their three-point game and that’s what they did against the D-Leaguers.

Doss said that no matter what the score is, the team would always keep pushing the basketball up court—especially when the Bulls play for the championship.

“We just got to keep pushing ourselves,” he said. “Anything less than a championship, is a bust. That’s what we’re going for.”