647th CES Bulls score another runaway victory

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 03, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Judging from the second week of play in the 2017 intramural basketball season, it appears that the most exciting and explosive team at Joint Base might be a group of players in the 30 and Above Division.

While seasoned may be the best way to describe the senior version of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) Bulls, there is nothing aged about the way the team is playing early in the year.

Last week, in the season opener, the Bulls recorded 72 points in a win over 747th Communication Squadron (747 CS) Marauders.

This week, in a version of can-you-top-this, the Bulls surpassed their first game total by scoring more than 80 points in an 81-43 romp over Last Run on Jan. 31 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

Led by Staff Sgt. Labronze Paden’s 10 points and Staff Sgt. Elvis Shaw’s 12 points in the first half, the Bulls broke open a close 15-11 contest by going on a 10-0 run to take full control of the game by halftime.

Shaw was especially tough, as the Bulls forward did everything he could to keep the Bulls ahead before the rest of the team got it going.

“I just played off of my teammates,” Shaw said about his double-digit first half. “They started to take better care of the ball and saw that I was open, so I was just taking what they were giving.”

Teammate guard Master Sgt. Brent Jordan completed the 10-point run by pulling up for a trey to give the Bulls a 25-11 lead with 9:28 remaining in the half.

While Last Run managed to cut the lead down to fewer than 10, a putback by Paden off of a missed shot by Shaw reestablished the Bulls double-digit lead at 29-18, before taking a 34-20 lead into intermission.

“They had a couple of guys that could get to the rim, so we tried to force them to take some jumpers,” Shaw said about the team’s big first-half lead. “They couldn’t finish their jumpers, so we just shut down their driving game.”

Out of the break, more of the same happened to Last Run. The Bulls kept running and gunning their way to an even bigger lead.

Shaw opened up the second half with a trey and then with 13:45 remaining in the game, Shaw delivered his fourth three-point shot in the contest to give the Bulls their first 20-point advantage at 47-27.

Shortly after, the game was all but done. Paden stole a pass at half court and took it to the hoop all by himself for a 51-27 lead.

“I feel great,” said Shaw about playing with so many guys who can put the ball in the hoop. “On any given night, it can be anybody’s night. It just so happened that we were all on the same page tonight and had a good night.”

Shaw said that he feels what really shocks his team’s opponents is how well the Bulls take off on their transitions and fast breaks.

Because he and his team-mates are all over 30 years old, Shaw said that people can’t believe how quick and fast the Bulls really are.

“Everybody is thinking that 30-year-old legs can’t do these things,” Shaw said. “They don’t expect it, so we try and get out the gates as fast as we can.”

While there is no doubt that the Bulls are the team to beat in the division, Shaw said that there are still things that the team can improve upon.

No matter what the outcome though, Shaw said that the team is out there to just enjoy playing and have fun.

“We’re trying to have as much fun as possible, while coming out with the win,” he said.