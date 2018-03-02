647th CES back in contention with win over 8th IS

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Facing a must-win situation, Staff Sgt. Elvis Shaw rose up to the challenge to score 38 points and silence the opposition in leading the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) to an impressive 76-58 win over The Young I’s (8th Intelligence Squadron) on Feb. 27. The win took place in an Over 30 White Division intramural basketball game at Hickam Fitness Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

In beating The Young I’s, the 647 CES not only caught their opponent in the standings with a 3-2 record, but the team also avenged an overtime defeat at the hands of the 8 IS earlier in the season.

Shaw, who admitted that he was feeling a bit under the weather prior to the game, said that he was looking for a little payback in the teams’ recent matchup.

“This team beat us for our first loss of the year,” Shaw said. “I guess I wanted to win more than anything else.”

Right from the start, Shaw was on fire as he scored the team’s first points of the game on a long trey from the top of the circle.

Shaw went on to splash three more treys in the first half and four more in the second half to finish with a grand total of eight bombs from beyond the arc.

While Shaw was going crazy on offense, he wasn’t the only one who came to play and deliver clutch shots from the perimeter.

Two other teammates combined to swish six more treys, with Staff Sgt. Corey Doss accounting for four of them, as the 647 CES did their best impression of the Golden St. Warriors in recording 14 treys for the game.

Still, even with the 647 CES on top of their game, The Young I’s fought tooth-and-nail to stay within striking distance from their opponent.

After being down by only seven points at halftime, The Young I’s faced their first double-digit deficit, when Shaw banged a triple that put the 647 CES up by 10 points at 40-30.

Just when you think that the 647 CES was able to pull away, The Young I’s, led by guards Tech. Sgt. Robert Ford and Tech. Sgt. William Yeaman, went on a 7-0 run to pull to within three points at 40-37.

Later in the game, Ford maintained the spread at three by connecting on a trey that made the score 48-45 with 9:42 remaining in the game.

However, over the next 3:42, the 647 CES outscored The Young I’s 10 points to two, as Shaw punctuated the run with a three-ball from the corner that made the score 58-47.

In the next minute and a half, the 647 CES put the game away for good, as Doss knocked down back-to-back treys to give his team a commanding 66-47 lead with only 4:38 remaining on the clock.

“We wanted to get out here to play the game and show them that we weren’t the same team they played the last time,” Shaw said. “It’s just our competitiveness. We called a timeout and said ‘let’s go.’ We pulled it together and got the win.”

Shaw added that the team’s ability to move the basketball inside and out was the key that finally turned the game to their favor.

“It was penetrating and dishing it out,” he said. “We were penetrating the lane and they (The Young I’s) were leaving spaces open. Our guards were penetrating and were finding us on the wing.”

After starting the season with a 1-2 record, the 647 CES seemed to have lost their way after going undefeated and winning last season’s Above 30 Division title.

While Doss’s return a week ago has rejuvenated the 647 CES’s attack, Shaw said he is still cautious about claiming that the team is now in the driver’s seat to repeat.

“I do feel like we are (in the driver’s seat), but we’ve got two guys going on TDY this week,” Shaw said. “They’ll be gone three weeks, so it’s going to be a tough next few weeks for us. We’re only going to have five players out there, but I’m pretty comfortable in my guys that we can pull it out.”