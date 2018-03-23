647 CES nears century mark in blowout win

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho’okele

With nothing to lose and not much at stake, the basketball matchup between the first-place 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) and cellar-dweller Pit of Misery had all the makings of a loose and pressure-less game and that’s exactly what took place.

In a game of little defense and a wide-open shootout on offense, the 647 CES and Pit of Misery almost traded baskets at will. However, in the end, the CES matched up five players to the Pit of Misery’s four players and had too many weapons in winning the Over 30 White Division intramural basketball game, 98-83, on March 20 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

Pit of Misery entered the game with one player short of a full lineup, but decided to take their chances against the division’s most explosive team.

The 647 CES , t h e Over 30 defending Joint Base champs, now hold a league-leading record of 7-2, while Pit of Misery fell to 0-8.

“We just wanted to have fun,” said Tech. Sgt. Sergio Jackson, who scored 21 points for the 647 CES with three of his baskets coming from beyond the three-point arc. “We knew that they were short a man, so we didn’t want to blow them out.”

While it was obvious that the 647 CES wasn’t going to do anything to embarrass Pit of Misery, it didn’t take long before the outcome of the game was decided-especially with the likes of Staff Sgt. Corey Doss, whose feathery touch from the outside was finding its mark from long range.

At the midway mark of the first half, Doss showed why he is one of the dead-liest shooters in Joint Base intramural basketball history, when he stepped back and sank three bombs from beyond the arc in succession to put the 647 CES up by a score of 32-14.

Another trey by Doss with 1:17 remaining on the clock before halftime increased the lead to 17 at 48-31, before Jackson hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to give the 647 CES a 51-31 lead at the break.

In a spectacular night of shooting the rock, Doss accounted for six three-point shots, while Jackson added three more in the first half.

In the second half, the game turned into the Doss show, as the tall shooting forward rendered a spot-on imitation of Kevin Durant by knocking down nine treys for a total of 15 in scoring 45 points all from beyond the arc.

In addition to Jackson and Doss, the 647 CES also got a great shooting performance from guard Master Sgt. Brent Jordan, who pumped in 19 points with 15 of them coming from three-point land.

“As long as we’re making shots, we’re good,” Jackson said. “We know that we can compete with anybody. We just got to work on defense, get back and the shots will fall.”

As a team, the 647 CES splashed down 24 long-range shots for treys, but the team’s focus on offense also allowed Pit of Misery a chance to shoot the ball as well.

Although playing from behind for the entire game, Pit of Misery was able to connect on 15 treys with Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jason Townsend hitting eight of them.

While the game had very little to do with the overall standings in the division, Jackson said that no matter what the outcome, every game has something that players on the team can use and learn.

After struggling a little bit at the start of the season, Jackson said that the competitive spirit is back and the 647 CES is beginning to feel a repeat is coming.

“When we first started out, we had some new guys and needed to jell with each other,” Jackson said. “Now we’re getting more comfortable playing with each other and that helps a lot going into the playoffs. As long as we keep playing like we know we can, I think we’ve got it.”