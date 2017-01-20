624 RSG to fill vacancies for Deserving Airman Commissioning Program

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017

Master Sgt. Theanne Herr-mann

624th Regional Support Group

The Air Force Reserve’s 624th Regional Support Group is ready to fill two of their officer vacancies using the Deserving Airmen Commissioning Program by March 12.

The Deserving Airman Commissioning Program, or DACP, in accordance with AFI 36-2005, is used by the commander to commission enlisted personnel who exhibit exceptional leadership skills and the potential to become an officer.

“Enlisted Airmen have a lot to offer with their experience and leadership skills. It’s a common belief that the best officers come from the enlisted ranks,” said Col. Kenneth Lute, 624th RSG commander. “I encourage commanders to use the DACP, as it’s a great way to give enlisted members an opportunity to commission.”

The two available positions are for logistic readiness officers, 21RX, whose primary responsibility is to ensure all supply, distribution, organizational structures and contingency plans are in place prior to the beginning of any mission.

One of the positions is located at the Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in the 44th Aerial Port Squadron (APS), and the other at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at the 48th Aerial Port Squadron.

The 44th and 48th APS provide air terminal operations worldwide for all military related needs which includes expertise in aircraft loading, cargo processing and inspecting, passenger services, aircraft fleet services and aerial port command and control.

To be eligible for the position potential candidates must be a participating enlisted member of the Air Force Reserve, must under the age of 35 by the time they commission and have a four-year degree.

Applicants are required to submit a package by March 12 which includes: a military resume, essay, current Fit to Fight score record, college transcript, three letters of recommendation, last five enlisted performance reports and various Air Force and defense department forms. A complete list of package requirements is available at the 624th RSG military personnel office.

Prior to being commissioned the candidates will be required to attend the nine-week Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, where they will endure military training and leadership development.

For more information on the Deserving Airman Commissioning Program, call the 624th RSG military personnel office at 315-448-3825 or email your questions and submission packet to Jason.holguin.1@us.af.mil.