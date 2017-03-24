624 CES strives to conquer Silver Flag

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

Story and photo by Master Sgt. Raquel Griffin

624th Regional Support Group

Ten Reservists from the 624th Civil Engineer Squadron from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam deployed to a simulated location near Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, in February to participate in a contingency training exercise.

The 10 man team joined more than 200 active duty, Air National Guard and Reserve engineers from Air Force bases across the United States for a seven-day exercise known as Silver Flag. The exercise simulates a contingency environment and focuses on hands-on technical training, showcasing what an Airman could expect if deployed to a location without infrastructure.

The training is held on 1,200-acres just east of Tyndall’s main base. The training site tests and trains Airmen on how to establish and run an operational base in a remote environment. During training, all Airmen live in field conditions similar to a deployed location and spend hours working under the hot sun.

In the past, Airmen from the 624th CES attended this training in locations across the world such as Okinawa, Japan. This is the first Hawaii Reserve team to attend this training in Florida.

“This training site is bigger, more detailed in simulating a deployed location and provides more equipment for us to train on,” said Master Sgt. Randolph A. Soriano, the 624th heating, ventilation and air conditioning NCO in charge.

The training site simulates a bare base environment where the engineering talent of CE is put to the task of establishing the base. Airmen train on the latest equipment and use it as if they were in a real-world operation.

“It makes a big difference…being at Tyndall, we can do everything in our career field because more people are training,” said Tech. Sgt. Darren C. Clemen, a power production specialist.

“Being here feels more like the real deal.”

Civil Engineer Airmen are often the first boots on the ground. This training shows Airmen how to react to deployed situations, and ensures the logistical requirements of maintaining a deployed location are met.

“It is extremely important for us to provide premier training to students before they go down range,” said Master Sgt. Adam D. Sorrell, services section chief at the 823rd RED HORSE Squadron. “The training they receive is going to determine how successful their mission will be.”