545 TC keeps title hopes alive with 10-point win

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

In the final game of the season, the 545th Transportation Company (545 TC) played without scoring leader Army Sgt. Brian Robinson and lost by only three points.

Squaring off against the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES), 2017 season champs, Robinson showed just how much the team needs his services by leading the 545 TC over the 647 CES by a score of 62-52 in the semi-finals of the Above 30 White Division playoffs on April 3 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

During the regular season, the teams split a two-game set with the 545 TC winning the first game at 68-51, while the 647 CES came back in game two to win 78-67.

In the all important rubber matchup, the 545 TC fell behind early, but rebounded to take a 35-27 lead at halftime and never looked back to win the single-elimination tangle.

Next week, the 545 TC will meet The Young I’s for the championship of the White Division, which tips off on April 10 at JBPHH Fitness Center.

“We played better team defense,” Robinson acknowledged as the single most important factor in the win. “We just said that if it’s going to work out for us, it’s going to work out big. It worked out for us in the end.”

Although the 647 CES started the game missing two of their starters in center Staff Sgt. Roy Jackson and stretch forward Staff Sgt. Corey Doss, it hardly made a difference, when they both arrived later in the game.

Jackson seemed to make an impact, when he checked in with 11:57 showing on the clock in the first half, while Doss, who scored 50 points in a game last season and nearly matched the feat again this year, was held scoreless after checking in with 18:16 remaining in the game.

Back-to-back lay-ups by Jackson gave the 647 CES a 16-11 lead, but, anchored by an aggressive defense, it didn’t take long for the 545 TC to take full control of the game.

Robinson started the comeback by warming up with a couple of three-pointers and when he did it for the third time in the first half, 545 TC found themselves training by only three at 24-21 with 8:05 left, before halftime.

Four minutes later, Robinson was back at the line to complete a basket-and-one to give the 545 TC its first lead of the game at 26-24.

Then as the first half came to a close, 1st Sgt. Roddue Hamilton used his feathery touch from the perimeter to swish a trey at the buzzer that put the 545 TC up with an eight-point lead at the break.

While the 545 TC defense, with its ability to fill the lanes and challenge every shot seemed to be the catalyst that pushed the team out in front, the squad’s ability to rebound and control the boards was equally as important.

On every missed shot by the 647 CES, the 545 TC, led by 6-foot-8-inch center Staff Sgt. Alfonso Grimes, was there to gobble up the loose ball and limit the 647 to one and done.

“That (rebounding) was real big,” Robinson said. “Actually, it’s what saved us too. We just wanted it more. We had more heart.”

Grimes also runs the court very well for a big man and when he finished off a fast break for two on a dime from Sgt. Tommy Collins, the 545 TC took its biggest lead of the game at 40-29 with 18:16 remaining on the clock.

Later, the 545 TC all but locked down the win with back-to-back three-pointers by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Monroe and Robinson that made it 56-42 with only 5:42 remaining in the game.

In next week’s championship matchup against The Young I’s, Robinson said that he is feeling very comfortable, as the both teams would meet for the third and final time this season.

The teams are 1-1 against each other, with the 545 TC taking the first meeting on a buzzer-beating shot by Robinson and The Young I’s coming back to take game two by only three points in a game that Robinson didn’t play.

“This is the only moment,” said Robinson in pointing out the two previous games doesn’t matter. “I’m feeling real comfortable. I’m back.”