Ho'okele Staff | Jun 29, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

This year’s 4th of July Celebration is shaping up to be one of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s biggest in years. Here are some event details provided by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), along with maps to help illustrate the setup.

The event is open to all military-affiliated common access cardholders and up to five sponsored guests.

This year’s celebration features two areas a short walk away from each other. Ward Field is once again the site for the concert with the main attraction of Stone Temple Pilots, presented by Armed Forces Entertainment, at 7:30 p.m. Ward Field activities will be from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Leading up to the concert are other attractions and activities, including the Car Show & Shine, roller derby match and demonstration, free games and activities on the field and onstage giveaways.

Those who want to continue the celebration can head right across the street to Club Pearl Complex. Local rock band Elephant will be performing in the Paradise Lounge shortly after the fireworks. Admission is free.

The area between the Navy Exchange Fleet Store and McDonald’s along Pearl Harbor Boulevard caters to families who may opt for a more youth-friendly environment. Free activities include the return of the popular Xpress Train, the Colton Farms Petting Zoo, as well as games on the lawn, airbrush tattoos, balloon twisting and live entertainment. This area will have activities from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Just announced is a giveaway for tickets to the Paw Patrol Live show. Xtreme Fun is also returning, with its eye-catching rides and inflatables.

This site is also a preferred spot to watch the fireworks display that caps the evening. Audiences in this area will already have their spot claimed to see the colorful climax to the event.

Customers can refer to the maps showing the festivities on each side. It’s suggested that patrons bring cash with them to avoid lines at the ATMs.

MWR organizers want to advise also that due to safety and security considerations, some items are not allowed at the event. Prohibited items include drones, coolers, barbecues, tents and pets (with the exception of service animals). In the Ward Field area, bags and backpacks aren’t allowed as well as professional recording equipment.

For a complete list of the permitted and non-permitted items and other information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.