Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

Stone Temple Pilots, fireworks and more highlight America’s independence

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

A celebration that looked to be one of the biggest ever on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lived up to the billing. Thousands of patrons, including many of the international participants here for the Rim of the Pacific exercise, attended the 4th of July Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The big draw for many was the chance to see the Stone Temple Pilots perform live at Ward Field and the rockers from California did not disappoint. The band, brought over by Armed Forces Entertainment, entertained the crowd for over an hour straight. It was a mix of the hits everyone came to hear along with songs from their most recent album.

Before the concert, Ward Field and the nearby parking area offered food and beverages for purchase, as well as free activities, such as the Car Show & Shine, free games for play on the field and Pacific Roller Derby matches and demonstrations.

New this year, Morale, Welfare and Recreation set up the kid-focused activities a short walk away from the concert area. Kids – and parents – enjoyed the train ride, petting zoo and others. Xtreme Fun returned with tons of rides and inflatables for the whole family. The family area also provided the chance to find prime spots for the fire-works display at the end of the night.

Tiara Johnson and her husband Chandler, an Airman stationed at Bellows, brought their 18-month old daughter and liked the area specially catered for kids.

“I love it, I think it’s great,” Tiara said. “When we found the family section over here we liked how it was separated this time. They came two years ago and remembered it being “super crowded” with everything in one place so they appreciated how the spacing made it less crowded for everyone.”

At the end of the night, the wide variety of activities meant there was something for everyone and the climactic fireworks show fittingly punctuated the evening for the 15,000 in attendance .

Patrons of the 4th of July Celebration played games, partook in activities, met farm animals and watched the Stone Temple Pilots. The evening ended with a fi reworks display.

MWR photos by Theresa Valadez USS Arizona Memorial photo by Canadian Armed Forces Sgt. Devin VandeSype