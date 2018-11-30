49th annual Tower Lighting Celebration

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

It will be another evening of food, festivities and fun as Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) brings back the annual Tower Lighting Celebration at the Freedom Tower on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 14.

Now in its 49th year, the event will feature returning favorites and a few new attractions.

The hot chocolate tent will make a comeback, and families can partake in free cocoa.

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii will perform live on stage.

Children will have plenty of entertainment and refreshments, including storytime with the library, bounce houses, holiday crafts and free snacks. There will also be a Kid’s Clinic which involves a craft or two.

Santa will be available for photos with the children at the event. Navy MWR Marketing will be taking free high-quality photos that will be available for download at https://photos.greatlifehawaii.com/.

Check the link the week after the event for photos.

Tickets do go quickly so organizers advise customers to show up early to get their ticket before Santa’s appearance at 5:30 p.m.

Those who attended the event in the past can look forward to a few new attractions. USO Hawaii will participate in the celebration this year by passing out cookies and doing face painting.

In addition, the Military & Family Support Center and Hickam Communities will provide their own activity booths.

The climax of the evening will be the tower lighting itself. This year’s will again feature a choreographed light and sound show.

“It is a 15-minute show where colorful lights and patterns wash over and laser images dance on the tower, all choreographed to music,” said Cat Rost of MWR Special Events.

Visit the event page at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/activity/7526e254-85ac-4af0-a083-f2d4bc84d35f for more information as it becomes available.

Tips to keep in mind:

• Bring lawn chairs or blankets as there will be no seating on the lawn.

• All the free activities will be open from 4:30 p.m.

• The Kid’s Clinic sells out every year so come early.

• Bring cash for purchases; there will be no ATMs onsite.

• The ceremony and light show begins at 7 p.m. so get to your viewing spot by then.

• Service animals are allowed, but pets are not.

• A free MWR shuttle will provide roundtrip transportation to/from the BX Garden Shop/Burger King parking lot, beginning at 4:15 p.m.

MWR Marketing photos