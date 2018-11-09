43rd annual Fall Craft Fair – Arts, crafts, family fun

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 09, 2018

Story and photos by Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Hickam Arts and Crafts Center held its 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor spaces filled up quickly this year totaling over 120 booths for patrons to enjoy. The unique aspect of all of the Hickam craft fairs are all items being sold must be handmade.

There were a large variety of items for sale. Booths had custom wood signs, beautiful paintings, quilts, jewelry made from beach glass, rings made from quarters, wreaths, handmade hot/cold soothing pads, dolls made from yarn, guitars made with cigar boxes, succulents in unique pots, towel ponchos, marshmallow guns, slime and more.

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific provided a variety of fun music in the morning. The local band Hawaiian Slice filled the afternoon slot with contemporary Hawaiian music, which set a relaxing atmosphere for those eating lunch or taking a shopping break. Delicious food was available for sale from Kabob to Go, Royal Hawaiian Hotdogs, Hawaiian Fresh Farms, Flo’s Kitchen, Kalua Bowls, and Ono Kettle Pop.

Kids made their own custom crown hat at the make-n-take craft table, provided by the Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. They also enjoyed pony rides, available through Gunstock Ranch.

The Hickam Arts and Crafts Center holds two annual craft fairs each year. The next will be in the spring, so be on the lookout. To be notified of vendor registration dates, sign up by visiting jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com, look for the Arts and Crafts section and then the email list subscription.