324th IS Master Sgt. seeks to turn hobby into dream

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Ask 324th Intelligence Squadron Master Sgt. Martin Foster how life is treating him and he’ll tell you that he’s living the dream.

A member of the Air Force for 15 years, Foster said that besides loving his stay in the military he is growing a following in the highly competitive arena of sports media, and life couldn’t be better.

“I’ve always been like a big sports fan,” said Foster, who is the driving force for AM Sports, a media outlet geared to and for sports junkies. “Right now, I’ve done about 40 episodes and there have been some good ones.”

Whether through their own website at www.amsportsguys.com or via social media, such as YouTube, Facebook or Twitter, Foster and his buddy and partner Alex Weghorn (hence AM Sports) have scoured every avenue available to nail down some of the biggest names in sports.

Ever since doing his first pod-cast with Jay Morrison, a beat writer for the Cincinnati Bengals and ESPN 1410 host Mark Neil, back in 2010, Foster knew that he found the perfect outlet for his passion of sports.

“I love the hustle of it,” he said. “I do my own editing, I scour public relations, I really grind it out, but this is rewarding.”

Other sports personalities to appear with Foster have been Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley, Lakers post player Thomas Bryant, Josh Jackson, who was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fourth overall pick in the recent NBA draft, former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, former San Francisco 49ers lineman Jessie Sapolu and Carl Ravech, who is the host of ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight.”

Future episodes, Foster said, would include current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and current QB for the Tennessee Titans Marcus Mariota.

While many would be satisfied with the body of work that Foster has already accomplished, he said that it’s just the beginning.

“People are always trying to define success,” he said. “To me, I don’t feel that you can define success. I don’t define success because I don’t want to reach a pinnacle.”

Foster, who admits that he is an addict when it comes to all things sports, knew that his passion would drive and direct him to the place that he is today. An encyclopedia of knowledge when it comes to sports trivia, Foster is such a big fan of sports that, when stationed in California in 2009, he used to drive three hours just to participate in sports trivia contests that were put on by ESPN.

“I would crush people in those competitions,” he said. “I would answer 50 out of 50 questions. ESPN LA actually did a feature on me.”

No matter where life takes him and his family, Foster said that sports would always be a part of his life.

Even though it’s sometimes difficult to balance work, family and sports, he said that he is so fortunate to have found a way to channel his passion.

“I found something that I’m passionate about,” he said. “It’s something that I want to pursue. I’ve spent a lot of money out of my own pocket, but it’s fun.”

And while some people dream of winning the lottery, Foster said that he feels like he’s already hit the jackpot.

“I’ve been married for 15 years, I’ve been in the military for 15 years, I’m a dad of a 5-year-old daughter and we’re expecting kid number two,” he said. “But everybody needs their me time. This is my me time.”